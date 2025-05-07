Gorgona - Fully Furnished 3-Bedroom Condo With Ocean Views For Sale $114,900

Gorgona, Panamá is a short 10 minute drive from Coronado, and is Pickleball Central with at least 10 active courts in the area.

Located on the 4th floor of an 8-story building, this unit offers peaceful ocean views without the noise of high-rise developments.

Additional Perks:

✔ Tax exemption until October 31, 2028

✔ Upgraded kitchen cabinets & countertops

✔ Electrical surge protection on the panel, plus backup protectors on all appliances and outlets

✔ Fully equipped with: fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, chest freezer, and all essential kitchen gadgets

✔Gas stove, water filtration system.

✔All shopping locations are within minutes of each other including 1 hour 1/4 from Panama City.

Utilities are Inexpensive – Water $5.68/month unlimited, never go without .

A completely furnished turn-key 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo (Sq Mt is 84.06) in Ocean Front Suites, Nueva Gorgona-just a 3-minute walk to the beach!

Enjoy a safe, homey atmosphere in the only building in the area where gas is included in the low HOA is $177/month. If paid annually it's $159.75/month with discount-which also covers concierge service, pool, gazebo, and common area maintenance. Plus, you can opt for an annual HOA payment with a discount.

Contact Robert on WhatsApp for more pictures and details +1 905 246-2548 or by email at ...





May 7, 2025