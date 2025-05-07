Moltó Says The Mine 'Cannot Remain As It Is' They Are Working On A Solution

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Julio Moltó, Minister of Commerce and Industry, addressed several issues Wednesday May 7 including closures and protests against Law 462, which reforms the Social Security Fund and the mine. Moltó stated that the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, has always been open to dialogue, and the groups“have refused.”“I believe we are facing social movements with an uncompromising political agenda.” He maintained that the Social Security Fund Law does not alter the retirement age and, in this regard, asserted that the Vamos Movement is instilling“falsehoods” in its members.

He insisted that the retirement age for teachers has not been changed, that the widow's pension has been extended, and that this is a law that was agreed upon five months ago.“While we have said it is not perfect, it is the best law we can have.” “I think we're being intransigent; if you want to go to the negotiating table, sit at the table. The president has invited many people to talk, and they say no,” he said. Regarding recent months and how the government is preparing for the trade war between the United States and China, the minister explained that in the first quarter there was 25% overall growth and an additional 61.4 million in exports compared to last year.

Despite the situation, the minister said the country is still doing well, and he called for the roads to be reopened so the country can continue moving forward. He lamented the situation in Bocas del Toro, which is already impacting the banana industry and tourism.“Let's not stop the country.” Moltó also spoke about offers from several companies interested in establishing themselves in Panama. Regarding trade relations with China, he said it's a diplomatic relationship, and some producers still export. He emphasized that there are opportunities not only in China, but also in the north and the Caribbean.

Scheme to Solve the Mine Issue

The Minister of Commerce also addressed the issue of the mine, which has people out in the streets once again. Regarding the current state of the mine, he said there is no contract, the mine is closed, and it belongs to Panama. The president said it was one of the main issues to address after the Social Security Fund. They haven't met with the company yet because there are issues they want to discuss first, such as the safety management plan and the environmental and comprehensive audits. The mineral there must be worth over $250 million and cannot be left lying there, he indicated.

He emphasized that the safe management plan, which must be approved by the Ministry of Commerce, must first be evaluated. It is quite advanced in terms of legal issues. He urged that the issue be addressed seriously and calmly, given the number of groups opposed to the mine's presence in Panama. “I think it needs to be made clear that this cannot remain as it is, because it is an environmental hazard... mines don't close on their own either,” he said. Meanwhile, they are working on mechanisms and schemes that will allow them to present a solution to this issue to the population.