SBF AG exceeds EBITDA target despite transformation costs – increase in profitability expected from 2025 onwards

07.05.2025 / 10:12 CET/CEST

Leipzig, 7 May 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2,“SBF“), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, has published its annual report for the transformation year 2024. Sales increased to EUR 47.2 million and were therefore slightly below the forecast range of EUR 48 to 50 million. Group EBITDA, with an improvement to EUR 0.6 million, exceeded the forecast of more than EUR 0.3 million.



“We are looking back on very challenging years in which the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and international conflicts made it difficult to improve SBF's development. We have used this time to make key adjustments – and successfully so. In the past year 2024, we reduced our cost base in particular and completed the integration of AMS into the group. As a result, we are now well positioned to significantly increase profitability again from 2025 onwards“, says Robert Stöcklinger, member of the Management Board of SBF AG.



SBF operates in the promising fields of rail, infrastructure, defence and climate protection. These areas are not only the focus of social transformation processes, but will also receive significant support from government investment programmes and funding measures in the coming years. This will result in considerable growth potential from which SBF will benefit in the long term. With an order backlog of over EUR 100 million (as at 31 March 2025), SBF is well positioned for the coming years.



For the 2025 financial year, the SBF Group expects sales of EUR 43.0 to 46.0 million (previous year: EUR 47.2 million). It is also aiming for a significant improvement in profitability from 2025 onwards. The measures already initiated in 2024 to optimise costs, increase efficiency and streamline structures should take full effect in the current year. SBF also anticipates higher capacity utilisation at the production facilities. Group EBITDA is therefore expected to be in the range of EUR 1.5 to 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million).



About the SBF-Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the“Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems“Made in Germany”. The“Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the“Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



