Medacta Announces The Results Of Today's Annual General Meeting
|
Medacta Group SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Release
Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 7 May 2025 – Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) .
Today's AGM was held with the physical participation of shareholders and took place at the Group premises in Via alla Rossa 6, Rancate - Switzerland. A total of 17,881,923 shares were represented, either by attending shareholders or by third-party proxy and by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 89.41% of Medacta's share capital.
Shareholders approved the distribution of around CHF 13.7 million, or CHF 0.69 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution.
Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.
Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following:
The minutes of the 2025 AGM will be available in due course at:
Contact
Medacta International
About Medacta
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment