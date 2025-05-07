Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-07 02:07:31
07.05.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE is promoted to the SDAX

Berlin, 7 May 2025 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has been promoted to the SDAX and will be listed in the index with effect from 9 May 2025. This makes MBB one of the 160 largest listed companies in Germany in terms of free-float market capitalization and trading volume. The promotion comes exactly 19 years to the day after MBB's initial listing and only a few weeks after MBB's subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk was promoted to the SDAX.

With revenues of €1,068 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14%, MBB achieved new record figures in 2024. Since its IPO, MBB has thus increased its EBITDA 25-fold and its revenues have grown by nearly 20% on average per year. In the current financial year, the MBB Group is not only celebrating its 30th anniversary, but with net liquidity of €554 million it is also ideally positioned to continue its growth path of the last three decades.

MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
...


Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
