MBB SE Is Promoted To The SDAX
Berlin, 7 May 2025 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has been promoted to the SDAX and will be listed in the index with effect from 9 May 2025. This makes MBB one of the 160 largest listed companies in Germany in terms of free-float market capitalization and trading volume. The promotion comes exactly 19 years to the day after MBB's initial listing and only a few weeks after MBB's subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk was promoted to the SDAX.
With revenues of €1,068 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14%, MBB achieved new record figures in 2024. Since its IPO, MBB has thus increased its EBITDA 25-fold and its revenues have grown by nearly 20% on average per year. In the current financial year, the MBB Group is not only celebrating its 30th anniversary, but with net liquidity of €554 million it is also ideally positioned to continue its growth path of the last three decades.
07.05.2025
