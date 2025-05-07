EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MBB SE is promoted to the SDAX

07.05.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MBB SE is promoted to the SDAX

Berlin, 7 May 2025 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has been promoted to the SDAX and will be listed in the index with effect from 9 May 2025. This makes MBB one of the 160 largest listed companies in Germany in terms of free-float market capitalization and trading volume. The promotion comes exactly 19 years to the day after MBB's initial listing and only a few weeks after MBB's subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk was promoted to the SDAX.

With revenues of €1,068 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14%, MBB achieved new record figures in 2024. Since its IPO, MBB has thus increased its EBITDA 25-fold and its revenues have grown by nearly 20% on average per year. In the current financial year, the MBB Group is not only celebrating its 30th anniversary, but with net liquidity of €554 million it is also ideally positioned to continue its growth path of the last three decades.



MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

...





Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler



Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier



Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

07.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: MBB SE Kurfürstendamm 188 10707 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330 Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4 WKN: A0ETBQ Indices: PXAP Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2132384