EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting: Vossloh increases dividend after successful fiscal year

07.05.2025 / 17:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting: Vossloh increases dividend after successful fiscal year

Successful financial year 2024 and full order books

Dividend increased to €1.10 per share

Change in the Supervisory Board: Frank Markus Weber succeeds Ulrich M. Harnacke Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions by a large majority Düsseldorf, May 7, 2025. With order books full, Vossloh AG regards itself as ideally positioned for the coming years. At the company's Annual General Meeting in Düsseldorf on Wednesday, CEO Oliver Schuster presented the figures for the past fiscal year. At €1.21 billion, turnover in 2024 was once again at the same high level as the previous year. EBIT exceeded the €100 million mark for the first time in more than ten years and amounted to €105.2 million, with the EBIT margin climbing to 8.7%. Incoming orders rose by 12.1% and reached a record level of €1.36 billion. The year ended with an order backlog of €836 million. The positive trend has continued since then. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the order backlog amounted to €926 million, an all-time high. “This is a great basis for Vossloh's future development,” said Schuster. Intensive investments are being made worldwide in rail as a mode of transportation, and this represents an enormous opportunity for Vossloh.“Network operators now need strong partners at their side who can support them with international experience, a comprehensive understanding of the system and a great deal of innovative strength in realizing the transport transition.” “Vossloh is in an excellent position,” said CFO Dr. Thomas Triska at the detailed presentation of the results.“The start to the 2025 financial year went according to plan overall. In terms of EBIT and the EBIT margin, we are even slightly better than planned. We are looking to the future with great optimism and for good reason.” Dividend increase and change in the Supervisory Board 68,72% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders approved all proposed agenda items with a clear majority and granted discharge to the Management Board and Supervisory Board. The resolutions include an increase in the dividend to €1.10 per share (previous year: €1.05). This corresponds to a total dividend payout of €23.1 million. Frank Markus Weber, CFO of Knorr-Bremse AG, was elected to the Supervisory Board. He replaces Ulrich M. Harnacke, who had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015. Schuster: Special opportunities in Germany With a view to the new federal government, Oliver Schuster addressed the considerable need for investment at Deutsche Bahn as“one of many major challenges”. According to him, it is a special opportunity that up to €500 billion will be made available in addition to the budget over the next twelve years with the special fund for infrastructure. A considerable portion of this could benefit the railroads.“We at Vossloh are ready to actively help with the urgently needed work on the German rail network and make the railroads fit for the future.” Contact details for media and investors:

Ivo Banek

E-Mail: ... Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

E-Mail: ...



Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609 Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.

07.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2132440

End of News EQS News Service