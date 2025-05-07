Annual General Meeting Of SKAN Group AG Approves All Proposals
|
SKAN AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Information
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals
Allschwil, 7 May 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today in Allschwil. At the General Meeting a total of 85.75% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.
The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.40 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.20 per share and a tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.20 per share. The distribution will be made as from 13 May 2025.
The Board members standing for re-election Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Beat Lüthi, Gregor Plattner and Patrick Schär have been confirmed for another one-year term. Beat Lüthi was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The consultative votes on the remuneration report and the report on non-financial matters were also approved.
The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 7 May 2026.
Thomas Balmer, ... , +41 79 703 87 28
SKAN – together always one step ahead
SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs approximately 1500 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan, the USA and Brazil.
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment