Procredit Holding Promoted To German Small Cap Index SDAX

ProCredit share to be included in the selection index for German small caps (SDAX), effective as of 9 May 2025

Based on free-float market capitalisation, ProCredit Holding lists as one of the largest 160 publicly listed companies in Germany ProCredit Holding achieves significant strategic milestone, with potential for further enhanced share attractiveness Frankfurt am Main, 07 May 2025 – ProCredit Holding AG (WKN: 622340, ISIN: DE0006223407), the parent company of the German impact banking group ProCredit, which is mainly active in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, will join the SDAX. This decision was announced yesterday by STOXX Ltd. ProCredit Holding ranks among the largest 160 publicly listed companies in Germany, based on free-float market capitalisation. The inclusion in the SDAX will be effective as of 9 May 2025. Since its listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2016, ProCredit has consistently aligned itself also with capital market requirements. Most importantly, ProCredit in 2023 successfully completed the transformation of its legal form into that of a stock corporation (AG, previously: KGaA). “The inclusion of our share in the SDAX marks an important milestone for ProCredit. This is a strong signal which further enhances the visibility of our group on the capital market and beyond. At ProCredit, we are convinced that responsible banking in transition economies combines comprehensive positive economic, environmental and social impact with attractive and sustainable returns for investors. As such, we are encouraged by our inclusion in the SDAX and take this as a sign of appreciation and recognition for what we are doing and also where we are doing it. At the same time, we remain highly focused and determined to pursue our ambitious growth and transformation strategy, which will enable us to achieve further sustainable impact and likewise create value for our shareholders”, said Hubert Spechtenhauser, Chairman of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG. Contact: Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 138,

E-mail: ... About ProCredit Holding AG ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCreditHolding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding's current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCreditHolding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.

