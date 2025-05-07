“Drying & Styling In One Go” Made Possible With Vega Litstyle Hair Dryer Brush And Ananya Panday

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India VEGA , one of India's leading hair styler appliance brand, is redefining at-home hairstyling with the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush -an innovative appliance designed to make styling effortless. This all-in-one appliance combines the power of a hair dryer and a hair brush, delivering salon-like results in minutes at home and on the go. Say goodbye to juggling multiple hair styling appliances and hello to faster, smoother, and voluminous hair with ease.





Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday Brings Styling to Life

To showcase the magic of the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush, Vega has launched an exciting campaign featuring brand ambassador Ananya Panday. The campaign highlights the struggles of traditional hairstyling-time-consuming, tedious, and requiring multiple appliances-until Ananya introduces the ultimate solution.

The ad film opens with Ananya Panday stepping into the room, only to find her friend struggling with her wet and frizzy hair. Frustrated, her friend expresses how time-consuming and tedious it is to dry and style hair separately. Ananya then introduces the perfect solution-the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush, a single hairstyling appliance that dries and styles hair in one go.

She demonstrates its 360° advanced airflow technology, ensuring even airflow from all the sides that reduces styling time in half. With just a few strokes, the transformation is instant-no frizz, no hassle, just flawless volume and shine in minutes. The ad playfully showcases the shift from frustration to excitement as both Ananya and her friend flaunt their perfectly styled hair.



Watch Ananya Panday in action with the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush in the latest campaign video

Why You'll Love the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush

Packed with advanced technology, this styling appliance is designed to make your routine effortless and effective:



3 Heat & 2 Speed Settings – Customizable settings to suit all hair types and styling needs.

360° Advanced Airflow Vent Design – Distributes even airflow from all sides, reducing styling time.

Lightweight & Ergonomic Design – Ensures easy handling for a comfortable and seamless styling experience. Volumizing & Smoothing Effect – Adds bounce and shine while keeping strands frizz-free.

With these game-changing features, the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush makes hair styling quick, easy, and salon-worthy-all from the comfort of your home.

Commitment to Innovation

Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega , shared his vision for the brand's continued growth and innovation in the beauty and personal care industry, "Our journey began with makeup brushes, and over the years, we have expanded our product range to cater to diverse grooming and styling needs. Every product we introduce is designed with a focus on quality and convenience. Our mission is to ensure that our customers have access to the best-in-class tools that make their personal grooming experience effortless and enjoyable. The Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush embodies this vision, offering a revolutionary hairstyling solution that simplifies and enhances drying and styling routine. By combining powerful airflow, precision styling, and user-friendly design, this tool makes professional-quality hair styling more accessible than ever before."

As India's No. 1* Hair Styler Appliance Brand, Hair Brush and Hair Comb Brand , Vega has been at the forefront of styling and grooming. With a legacy of excellence, the brand continues to empower individuals to express their personal style with confidence.

With the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush, achieving flawless hair has never been easier. Fast, effortless, and salon-worthy-every single time!