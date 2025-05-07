Underwater Robotic Scans Extend Life Of Angola's Girassol Oil Field

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Underwater robotic lidar scans play key role in extending life of Angolan oil field

May 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Off the coast of Angola, in the deep waters of the South Atlantic Ocean where the Girassol oil field has been producing for over two decades, a crucial project is under way to ensure its continued operation. (See video below.)

A key part of this“life extension project” involves the intricate work of 3D at Depth , a subsidiary of Kraken Robotics .

Recently, the company marked a significant milestone, completing its 1,000th subsea measurement task for TotalEnergies at the Girassol field.

Their specialized expertise lies in using advanced underwater LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to meticulously scan critical subsea infrastructure.

In their latest operation, 3D at Depth focused on measuring subsea pipes, known as spools, located at an impressive depth of 1,350 meters.

Utilizing their sophisticated robotic equipment, they efficiently captured detailed 3D data of these components from two different positions in a mere four hours.

The rapid turnaround continued with the delivery of the comprehensive results within just 24 hours.

TotalEnergies has emphasized the value of these advanced technologies in their efforts to extend the operational life of the Girassol field.

By providing highly accurate and timely data on the condition of underwater assets, these scans are instrumental in de-risking essential inspection, maintenance, and repair work.

This proactive approach allows for early identification of potential issues, enabling targeted interventions that can prevent costly failures and ensure the continued safe and efficient production of oil.

The Girassol oil field, a significant deepwater development discovered in 1996 and onstream since 2001, represents a substantial investment.

Projects like the“Girassol Life Extension (GIR FLEX) project” underscore the commitment to maximizing the field's potential.

The precise data gathered by companies like 3D at Depth, using innovative technologies, forms a vital foundation for these life extension efforts, ultimately contributing to the long-term viability of this important energy resource.