Chery Deploys 220 Aimoga Humanoid Robots To Revolutionize Global Car Sales

May 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Chery , a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, is making headlines with its recent delivery of 220 AiMOGA humanoid robots.

Developed in collaboration with the team at AiMOGA – which is believed to be a business unit within Chery – these robots integrate Chery's advanced technologies, including assisted driving, intelligent cockpit systems, the CheryGPT large language model, and smart sensors.

The robots are designed to assist in car sales and provide support services at Chery dealerships.

One model, known as Mornine, has already been deployed in Malaysia and is capable of greeting customers, providing sales consultations, recommending vehicles, and offering walk-around introductions.

Chery envisions expanding the robots' application to public service scenarios and eventually integrating them into home environments.

While some may view Chery's venture into robotics as a gimmick, the company has been rapidly expanding its automotive manufacturing operations globally. In 2023, Chery became the largest foreign company in Russia, demonstrating its growing international influence.

The company has also set its sights on Eastern Europe, with plans to enter the Romanian market in the second half of 2025. Through a partnership with Auto Italia Group, Chery will introduce its Tiggo line of SUVs to Romania, focusing initially on plug-in hybrid models.

Chery's global expansion strategy also includes a potential move into the UK. With a strong presence in over 110 countries and regions, and a global user base exceeding 15 million, Chery is solidifying its position as a major player in the automotive industry.

The company's focus on technological innovation and strategic partnerships is driving its growth and expanding its reach into new markets.