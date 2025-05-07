Oil And Gas Are Still Going Strong As Countries Seek Energy Security

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Natural gas and oil have retained their top spots within the energy mix of different countries despite the growing calls to switch to renewable energy. Together with LNG (liquefied natural gas), these fossil fuels are increasingly being relied upon by countries focused on ensuring that their economies can not only remain vibrant but also grow to greater strengths.

Each region around the world has its own energy security challenges, and those challenges are creating opportunities for industry players to step in and address the needs of the market. This could be the reason why firms like GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) are seizing the opportunity and venturing into the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN