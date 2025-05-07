Tinygemsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH) And VIPTIO Launch Web3-Powered Media Network For Destino Ranch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) (“GTV”) and its subsidiary Lavish Entertainment have partnered with VIPTIO to deploy a blockchain-enabled digital infrastructure for Destino Ranch, a 4,000+ acre entertainment and lifestyle community near Las Vegas. The pilot program will connect physical venues with immersive digital content accessible across smart devices and public kiosks, including high-traffic locations like Denver International Airport. VIPTIO's platform will stream concerts, motorsports, and lifestyle content from Destino Ranch while promoting local commerce through geotargeted recommendations. The initiative will align with major 2025–2026 events in the Las Vegas market, aiming to monetize global media and local engagement through a unified Web3 network.

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help the company grow daily. Being a publicly traded company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become. For more information, visit the company's website at .

