"Study In Jordan Campaign Targets Students In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- Jordan has launched a new promotional campaign targeting secondary school students in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, aiming to attract more international students to its universities as part of a broader strategy to expand the country's higher education sector.A joint delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Jordan Tourism Board visited several schools across the region this week. The campaign, titled "Study in Jordan," is focused on highlighting the advantages of studying in Jordanian institutions, including improved academic environments and support services for international students.During the school visits, Mohannad Al-Khatib, media advisor to the Minister of Higher Education and Director of the Unified Admission Coordination Unit, led orientation sessions introducing students to academic life in Jordan. He also presented an overview of recent reforms in the sector, including enhanced campus facilities and the launch of a centralized online admission platform designed to streamline enrollment for international students.An informational guide titled "Study in Jordan" was distributed in Arabic and English, with a Kurdish-language version currently in preparation to expand accessibility. The delegation also fielded questions from students about admission procedures, academic programs, and life in Jordan.The delegation, which included Al-Khatib and Khaled Al-Kilani, the Jordan Tourism Board's representative in Iraq, also held meetings with senior officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministries of Education and Higher Education. Jordan's Consul General in Erbil, Fuad Al-Majali, joined the discussions.Key meetings included a session with Kurdistan's Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed Saleh, and consultations with officials responsible for credential recognition and scholarship programs. The talks focused on strengthening academic cooperation between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region.Al-Khatib emphasized Jordan's efforts to increase international student enrollment through digital services that eliminate the need for intermediaries and allow students to apply and receive acceptance letters while still in their home countries.The two sides also discussed finalizing an executive education agreement, expanding student and faculty exchanges, and formalizing scholarship mechanisms for Kurdish students seeking to pursue higher education in Jordan.