Japanese Ambassador: Crown Prince's Visit To Japan A Key Milestone In Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, Asari Hideki, praised the working visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Japan, describing it as an important step in deepening the friendship between the two nations.In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday, Ambassador Hideki highlighted the "strong friendship" between Japan and Jordan, exemplified by people-to-people exchanges and cooperation across various levels.He pointed to the historic ties that span from grassroots initiatives to high-level meetings, with a prominent symbol being the longstanding relationship between the Jordanian Royal Family and Japan's Imperial Family, a relationship further reinforced by the Crown Prince's current visit.The ambassador noted that in 2024, the two countries celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, a "landmark" moment in the history of bilateral ties.He explained that since the designation of Jordan-Japan relations as a "Strategic Partnership" in 2018, cooperation has been enhanced through robust dialogue in a wide range of fields including politics, defense and security, economic and development cooperation, public diplomacy, cultural exchange, and humanitarian support for refugees.Ambassador Hideki reaffirmed his full commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation to "new horizons" in light of the evolving global and regional context, especially in the Middle East, stressing that such efforts contribute to regional stability.HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein began his official visit to Japan on Wednesday, during which he is scheduled to meet Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and other senior officials. He will also visit the Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka.