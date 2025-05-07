Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt On Eastern Frontier


2025-05-07 02:02:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) operating in the Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted an attempted cross-border smuggling operation early Wednesday, intercepting a large quantity of narcotics originating from Syria.
According to a statement issued by the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, border guards operating in coordination with military intelligence and the Anti-Narcotics Department detected a group of individuals attempting to illegally cross into Jordanian territory under the cover of darkness.
Rapid response patrols were deployed and engaged according to the established rules of engagement, forcing the smugglers to retreat into Syrian territory. Subsequent search and inspection operations led to the discovery and seizure of a substantial quantity of illicit drugs, which were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.
The military emphasized that the armed forces remain fully committed to safeguarding Jordan's borders and national security, vowing to continue deploying all available resources to combat smuggling and infiltration attempts.

