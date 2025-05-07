Crown Prince Visits Osaka Expo 2025, Attends Jordan National Day Ceremony

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Osaka, May 7 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attended the Jordanian national day ceremony, held as part of Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan on Wednesday and also attended by Princess Hisako of Takamado of the Japanese Imperial Family.Countries from around the globe participate in the World Expo, which is held every five years and features a national day ceremony for each participating country to showcase their cultural and historical heritage, tourism attractions, technological advances, and social and cultural innovations.Jordan's National Day ceremony at Expo 2025 Osaka highlighted Jordanian folklore and cultural heritage, featuring musical performances by Jordanian artists and the Jordan Armed Forces Music Band, in addition to a visual presentation on the Kingdom's popular tourist sites.Jordan Tourism Board Managing Director Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, commissioner general of the Jordan Pavilion, said during a speech at the ceremony that the Jordan Pavilion aims to simulate the tourist experience at several tourism and archaeological spots around the Kingdom.Arabiyat said Jordan's participation at the Osaka Expo demonstrates the strength of relations between the two countries, calling on visitors looking for a unique tourism experience to visit Jordan.For his part, World Expo 2025 Minister Ito Yoshitaka praised the Jordan Pavilion and the effort that went into making it.The Crown Prince also attended a luncheon hosted by Princess Hisako of Takamado.