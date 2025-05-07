Crown Prince Meets Japan Crown Prince

Tokyo, May 7 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with Crown Prince of Japan Fumihito, Prince Akishino on Wednesday.The meeting, attended by Crown Princess Kiko of Akishino and Princess Kako, covered the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Japan, which are rooted in mutual respect and shared values, as well as ways to advance cooperation and coordination.Crown Prince Akishino hosted a dinner in honour of His Royal Highness.

