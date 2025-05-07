Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Austrian President Review Relations

2025-05-07 02:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed Wednesday with Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen ways to foster cooperation avenues between the two nations.
This came during a phone conversation His Highness the Amir received from the Austrian president. His Highness the Amir and the Austrian president also exchanged views on regional and international developments of shared concern.

