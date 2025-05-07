403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir, Austrian President Review Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed Wednesday with Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen ways to foster cooperation avenues between the two nations.
This came during a phone conversation His Highness the Amir received from the Austrian president. His Highness the Amir and the Austrian president also exchanged views on regional and international developments of shared concern.
This came during a phone conversation His Highness the Amir received from the Austrian president. His Highness the Amir and the Austrian president also exchanged views on regional and international developments of shared concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment