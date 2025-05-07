Open Skies, Harmonised Regulations Can Unlock Middle East's Aviation Potential

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Beyond the Tarmac

Global air travel is expected to grow at a rate of 3.3% annually over the next 20 years.During the period under review, the Middle East region has been projected to grow faster - at 4.8% a year. The GCC countries including Qatar is going to be at the heart of that.That said, the region is not developing evenly, which according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is a reality that's difficult for some to accept.Geopolitical instability, regulatory fragmentation and economic disparity are the reasons cited by IATA for the region's uneven development in commercial air transport.Geopolitical instability, is obvious, but it bears repeating, IATA says. Conflicts negatively impact aviation. Countries like Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon have seen their air travel suffer because of instability and conflict. Sanctions only make things worse.Where aviation continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of political instability, it does far better in countries that are stable, peaceful and open. The countries that are stable, peaceful, and open have done far better.On regulatory fragmentation, IATA noted that unlike in Europe, the Middle East has no unified air transport market. Instead, a mosaic of bilateral air service agreements and divergent policies are seen.While some states have embraced liberalisation, others continue to impose restrictions on frequencies, routes, and non-national carriers. The lack of a harmonised air transport market impedes connectivity, especially for smaller markets dependent on regional access.If the region is to be meaningfully connected, it's going to take much more cooperation and consistency.Economic disparity: Propensity to travel is shaped by income and opportunity. Wealthier nations - particularly those in the Gulf - have leveraged - and rightly so - their geographic location and high-income populations to establish global hubs.Smaller or lower-income countries, by contrast, often struggle with limited local demand, constrained resources, and business models that cannot match the economies of scale enjoyed by super-connector airlines.A more integrated approach - built on shared interests and mutual support - can unlock the full potential of aviation in the Middle East, points out Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice-President Operations, Safety and Security.The region's airspace can be better managed, he emphasised at an event in Saudi Arabia recently.Governments in the region must collaborate and support a vision of seamless air traffic management, facilitating the smooth flow of traffic by sharing data, harmonising procedures, and easing military restrictions. This will enhance aviation safety and efficiency.The patchwork of regulations across the region makes life difficult for airlines and passengers. We need consistency. Fragmented and inconsistent rules create inefficiencies, increase delays, and pose safety challenges. By aligning regulatory frameworks, we can ensure smoother operations, lower costs, and enhance the overall safety and security of air travel.Sustainability is a challenge that can't be tackled by one country alone. Regional collaboration on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), low-carbon aviation fuels (LCAF), carbon tracking, and incentives for green investments will allow the Middle East to lead the way globally on climate action. SAF, in particular, is a key lever.The region is well-positioned to become a leader in producing and exporting SAF, thanks to its expertise in energy and access to capital.The region's aviation hubs can play a pivotal role in building capacity across neighbouring countries. By sharing expertise, offering training opportunities, and fostering collaborative initiatives, these hubs can strengthen the overall capabilities of the region.This support can enhance operational efficiency, improve safety standards, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the aviation sector throughout the region."These steps form the basis of a more connected and resilient aviation ecosystem across the entire Middle East region-one where every country, regardless of size or income, has a seat at the table and a route to global integration.The Middle East's aviation story is one of ambition, transformation, and opportunity. Yet, the region must not overlook the disparities that persist.Industry experts say the region has already proven that bold vision and strategic investment can yield extraordinary results. Now is the time to extend that spirit of cooperation beyond borders - to create partnerships that deliver benefits not just to individual states, but to the entire region.A Middle East united by open skies, harmonised regulations, and shared innovation would be even more competitive, more resilient, and deliver even more economic and social benefits for people. And it would ensure that no country is left behind in aviation's growth story.Careen added:“At IATA, we remain committed to facilitating this dialogue and supporting regional stakeholders with data, insight, and advocacy. We stand ready to help build the frameworks and partnerships that will shape the future.”