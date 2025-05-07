Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Expresses Pride In Graduation Of 48Th Batch Of QU Students

2025-05-07 02:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his pride in the graduation of the 48th batch of Qatar University (QU) students, wishing them a promising future academically and professionally.
Posting on his official account on X, His Highness the Amir said that he is proud of the graduation of the 48th batch of QU students, congratulating them on this well-deserved success and wishing them a promising future academically and professionally.
His Highness also extended his congratulations to their families and professors for their sincere efforts in supporting and qualifying this batch of national talents, contributing to the country's path toward progress, growth, and sustainable development.

