403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Expresses Pride In Graduation Of 48Th Batch Of QU Students
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his pride in the graduation of the 48th batch of Qatar University (QU) students, wishing them a promising future academically and professionally.
Posting on his official account on X, His Highness the Amir said that he is proud of the graduation of the 48th batch of QU students, congratulating them on this well-deserved success and wishing them a promising future academically and professionally.
His Highness also extended his congratulations to their families and professors for their sincere efforts in supporting and qualifying this batch of national talents, contributing to the country's path toward progress, growth, and sustainable development.
Posting on his official account on X, His Highness the Amir said that he is proud of the graduation of the 48th batch of QU students, congratulating them on this well-deserved success and wishing them a promising future academically and professionally.
His Highness also extended his congratulations to their families and professors for their sincere efforts in supporting and qualifying this batch of national talents, contributing to the country's path toward progress, growth, and sustainable development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment