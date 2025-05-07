SCS Global Services Launches Water Positivetm Verification Services To Address Global Water Challenges
Water scarcity affects more than 40% of the global population, making responsible water management a critical priority for businesses worldwide. SCS' Water PositiveTM Verification assesses projects according to the Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA) 2.0 methodology, providing independent verification for initiatives that improve water quality and availability in watersheds where companies operate.
"As water risks intensify globally, businesses across industries are seeking credible ways to demonstrate their commitment to water stewardship," said Lauren Enright, Program Manager of Water Services at SCS Global Services. "Our Water PositiveTM Verification provides the independent assurance stakeholders expect, ensuring that companies are making meaningful contributions to watershed health and community resilience in the regions where they operate."
Water Positive projects (VWB Generation) may include:
Water Savings: Efficient processes, leak repair, and distribution optimization
Water Recycling, Reuse, & Augmentation: Rainwater collection, wastewater reuse, and sustainable desalination
Water Quality Improvement: Wastewater treatment and pollution control
Ecosystem Restoration: Wetland recovery and watershed protection
Infrastructure Investment: Modernized distribution and treatment systems
Climate Adaptation: Resilient infrastructure and stormwater management
Education Programs: Community awareness and behavioral change initiatives
Groundwater Management: Aquifer recharge and contamination prevention
Water Compensation & Source Protection: Replenishment projects and sustainable urban water planning
The verification service supports businesses in making verified claims about their water conservation efforts to enhance ESG and CSR reporting, CDP disclosures, and contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
With over 40 years of sustainability certification experience SCS has helped thousands of companies across diverse sectors demonstrate their environmental and social commitments. The Water PositiveTM Verification complements SCS' existing water stewardship offerings, including WAVE Verification, Technical Advisory Services, and Water Stewardship and Resiliency Certification.
About SCS Global Services
SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit
