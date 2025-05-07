Restoring The American Chaffseed: Reviving One Of New Jersey's Rarest Plants With Support From PSEG

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

The American chaffseed (Schwalbea americana), once found abundantly throughout the eastern United States, has seen dramatic population declines due to habitat loss and changes in land management. However, thanks to a collaborative effort led with local conservation partners at Raritan Valley Community College, the American chaffseed is getting a second chance to thrive in the Garden State.

Why is the American chaffseed so rare?

The American chaffseed is a hemiparasitic plant, meaning it relies on other plants (particularly grasses and low shrubs) for nutrients while still performing photosynthesis. It thrives in open, sandy and nutrient-poor soils, often in fire-maintained ecosystems where natural wildfires play a crucial role in maintaining its health and biodiversity.

Much of the American chaffseed's historic habitat has been lost due to development, fire suppression and changes in land use. Without periodic disturbances like fire or mowing, competing vegetation overtakes the chaffseed, preventing it from getting the sunlight and nutrients it needs to grow.

As a result, the plant has disappeared from much of its former range and is now federally listed as endangered. In New Jersey, it is found only in a handful of locations, making its preservation a top priority for conservationists.

The perfect habitat: Transmission line rights-of-way

The American chaffseed thrives in open, sunlit areas, making our transmission line rights-of-way an ideal habitat for the plant to flourish. These utility corridors, maintained through selective vegetation management, mimic the natural disturbances that historically allowed chaffseed populations to thrive.

As part of our partnership, Dr. Jay Kelly, professor of biology and environmental science for Raritan Valley Community College, has planted American chaffseed beneath our transmission lines. Following planting, we've conducted targeted vegetation management at the planting locations with the specific goal of creating the perfect conditions for this plant to establish and spread, all without inferring with our ability to maintain a reliable transmission system.

Our biodiversity efforts

Our work with the American chaffseed is just one of many of our ongoing environmental stewardship efforts. We have been actively involved in additional habitat restoration projects across New Jersey, including pollinator-friendly plantings, wetland restoration and the protection of endangered species.

Our Rights-of-Way as Habitat initiative aims to utility corridors into safe havens for native plants and wildlife, helping to maintain biodiversity while ensuring reliable energy service.

A brighter future for the American chaffseed

Through collaboration efforts with our partners, the American chaffseed has a renewed chance to regain its foothold in New Jersey. By using transmission line rights-of-way as a refuge for this rare plant, conservationists hope to establish stable populations that will persist for generations to come.

This effort underscores the importance of collaboration and innovative conservation strategies that work in harmony with modern infrastructure. Thanks to our biodiversity efforts, New Jersey is taking a significant step toward preserving its natural heritage – one plant at a time.

