Harnessing Microbial Power For More Sustainable Agriculture

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by TriplePundit

Soil may look like lifeless dirt, but it's very much alive. A handful of healthy soil can contain billions of microorganisms that break down organic matter and leave behind nutrients for plants in a symbiotic system called the soil food web. Indigo Ag and Groundwork BioAg aim to harness these natural processes to improve soil health and yields for farmers.

The agriculture sector is transforming as growers look to manage changing weather patterns and feed a rising population while maintaining the health of soils and ecosystems. Two industry leaders - Indigo Ag and Groundwork BioAg - joined forces to accelerate the adoption of sustainable biological solutions for commercial farms. Their collaboration is centered on delivering a comprehensive biological solution designed to enhance soil health, improve crop resilience, and contribute to carbon sequestration in the fight to future-proof agriculture.

We spoke with A.J. Kumar, Vice President of Sustainability Sciences at Indigo Ag, and Yossi Kofman, CEO of Groundwork BioAg, to learn more about their pioneering initiative and the potential impact on the future of agriculture.

Harnessing the power of microbes and mycorrhizae

Soil may look like lifeless dirt, but it's very much alive. A single handful of healthy soil can contain billions of microorganisms . These bacteria and fungi break down organic matter and leave behind nutrients for plants in a symbiotic system called the soil food web . Healthy soil absorbs more water and atmospheric carbon, building resistance against droughts and reducing global emissions. Healthier soils also grow more resilient crops with better yields, increasing profit for farmers.

Indigo Ag and Groundwork BioAg aim to harness these natural processes to improve soil health and yields for farmers. In particular, their efforts combine Indigo's expertise in the use of microbes to improve soil and plant resiliency and Groundwork's innovations in mycorrhizae, or the mutually beneficial relationship between fungi and plant roots beneath the soil.

“The objective of our partnership is to bring the best biological product to market by combining the power of mycorrhizae with Indigo's microbial endophytes,” Kofman said.“By integrating our unique expertise, we can offer a complete biological solution that increases resistance to environmental stressors, enhances nitrogen fixation, and reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers.”

This breakthrough approach offers more than just improved soil fertility. It also has other significant environmental benefits - including increasing carbon sequestration and reducing emissions from nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers, key contributors to agricultural pollution.

“Microbes exist in communities in nature,” Kumar said of the relationship between bacteria and fungi within healthy soils.“Indigo has a strong background in microbial endophyte collection, while Groundwork brings deep expertise in mycorrhizae. By working together, we are creating a holistic solution that provides farmers with more than just a single product. We're offering them an entire system to improve soil health and crop performance.”

This collaboration supported by the BIRD Foundation aims to benefit both agronomic outcomes and global climate efforts.“The mycorrhizae and bacteria combination enhances carbon sequestration,” Kofman said.“Through the reduction of nitrogen and phosphorus inputs, we also lower emissions. This dual approach of capturing carbon while reducing emissions has the potential to open up tens of millions of acres in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and beyond for carbon credit markets.”

Farmers often face economic barriers to implementing sustainable or regenerative solutions, as certain practices can require new, expensive equipment. However, adopting Indigo's biological solution requires minimal changes to their operations.

“The beauty of this product is that it doesn't require farmers to change their workflows,” Kofman continued.“They purchase the combined product, apply it as they normally would, and immediately start seeing benefits. In addition to agronomic improvements, they can also generate a new income stream through carbon credits.” Because carbon credit revenue is not tied to commodity prices, it provides farmers with a more stable income source while increasing the long-term value of their land.

Breaking barriers in carbon markets

Scaling this solution comes with challenges, particularly in navigating the complexities of carbon markets.“One of the main issues is additionality. Buyers are looking for new solutions that can demonstrate a clear, measurable impact,” Kumar said.“Our product is inherently new, making it an attractive option for those looking to make a meaningful difference.”

Companies seeking to reduce their supply chain emissions tied to agriculture (Scope 3) prioritize solutions that provide a high return on investment, and Kumar believes this initiative fits that demand perfectly.“This is a product that can be deployed at scale, at low cost, and with immediate impact. If companies are looking for high-quality carbon credits, this is a viable pathway to achieving their goals,” he said

Another key consideration for carbon markets is permanence, or how long sequestered carbon remains in the soil. Indigo and Groundwork's collaboration includes ongoing investigations into the permanence of soil organic matter.“We believe that our product can significantly enhance the long-term storage of carbon in soil, creating a more durable and credible carbon offset solution,” Kofman said.

Kumar agreed, explaining:“Not all soil carbon is the same. Some pools of carbon are more stable and long-lasting than others. If our products can help increase the durability of soil carbon storage, it would be a game-changer for the carbon credit market.”

The road ahead

The initiative is now in its testing phase.“We are at the beginning stages,” Kumar said.“We have identified individual microbial candidates that provide parts of the solution, and we are now conducting compatibility tests to ensure they work well together. Our first field trials are set for this spring, and we are optimistic that we will see strong synergistic effects.”

Kofman is also confident.“We believe the combination of mycorrhizae and bacteria will yield significant benefits. This is all based on science. Mycorrhizae and bacteria have well-documented advantages, and our approach is grounded in rigorous research.”

As the agricultural industry faces growing pressure to adopt more sustainable and resilient farming practices, the partnership between Indigo Ag and Groundwork BioAg presents a compelling vision. By harnessing the power of biological solutions, farmers can enhance crop yields, reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers, and create new revenue opportunities for farmers, while contributing to global climate goals.“This is just the beginning,” Kumar said.“With continued innovation, investment, and collaboration, we can unlock a more sustainable future for agriculture and the planet.”

Learn more about Indigo's Sustainability Solutions.

Learn more about Groundwork's mycorrhiza solution and carbon project.

This article series is sponsored by Indigo Ag and produced by the TriplePundit editorial team.