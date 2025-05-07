Robert Half Ranks No. 1 On Forbes List Of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) has ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for the seventh consecutive year. The company was also recognized as one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms and one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2025.

America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 70,000 external recruiters, hiring managers and job candidates. Respondents rated organizations based on their direct experiences with them.

"Being named the No. 1 professional recruiting firm once again reflects our team's unwavering dedication and commitment to success," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition-grounded in feedback from clients, candidates and industry peers-affirms our continued focus on delivering trusted industry expertise and innovative hiring solutions."

Robert Half connects companies with skilled talent and helps job seekers find entry-level to executive roles, on both contract and permanent bases. Through its award-winning AI capabilities, the company has enhanced the candidate discovery, assessment and selection process, increasing its ability to staff critical roles faster.

Robert Half is one of a select few companies-and the only in its industry-to be named a Fortune® Most Admired CompanyTM for 28 consecutive years. The company is also recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For and one of America's Most Innovative Companies.



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf .

SOURCE Robert Half

