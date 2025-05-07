Applied Medical Launches Two Innovative Suture Passing Instruments: RHAPSOTM And GEMINI®
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. proudly announces the launch of two cutting-edge suture passing solutions engineered for precision, efficiency, and adaptability in minimally invasive procedures: RHAPSOTM and GEMINI ®.
RHAPSOTM – Versatile Suture Passing Instrument
Designed for surgeons seeking refined control and ease in suturing, RHAPSOTM is a 17-gauge fine needle suture passer that delivers exceptional performance in confined surgical spaces. Featuring a wide opening for enhanced suture capture, RHAPSOTM streamlines suturing through its spring-assisted, atraumatic grasper arms.
Key Benefits:
-
Available with curved or straight echogenic needle options
Luer access for fluid and radiographic media management
Ergonomic design for intuitive, precise handling
Ideal for minimally invasive and complex tissue approximation
GEMINI ® – Suture Passer with Magnet Technology
Introducing the next evolution in suture management, GEMINI ® incorporates self-aligning magnet technology to simplify intracorporeal suture retrieval. Designed to minimize tissue trauma, GEMINI® includes magnetic suture loops and a magnetized grasper arm for seamless, reliable connection.
Key Benefits:
-
Smallest gauge suture passer in its class (17-gauge needle)
Straight and curved needle kits available
Built-in luer access and suture exchange loop feature
Enhanced wound healing potential via low-trauma design
"With RHAPSOTM and GEMINI®, we're equipping surgeons with tools that simplify complex tasks and support better patient outcomes," said Joe Harr, Surgical Sales Manager at Applied Medical Technology, Inc. "These devices reflect our commitment to advancing surgical precision and procedural confidence."
For ordering information, visit or contact Customer Service at 800-869-7382.
About AMT: Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) is a global leader in enteral and surgical devices committed to improving lives through innovation. For 40 years, AMT has bridged the gap between medical technology and patient needs, collaborating with healthcare professionals and users to develop high-quality, life-enhancing solutions. Our holistic approach prioritizes the well-being of the whole person, not just the device they use.
