INSIDEA And Pipedrive Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate CRM-Driven Growth

INSIDEA joins forces with Pipedrive to deliver seamless CRM, automation, and sales solutions for fast-growing businesses worldwide.

- Pratik Thakker, Founder and CEO at INSIDEADOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INSIDEA , a globally recognized digital solutions agency and one of the fastest-growing companies on Clutch's Top 100 list, is proud to announce its official partnership with Pipedrive , the easy and effective sales CRM platform designed for small and growing businesses.Pipedrive offers intuitive, smart, and scalable CRM tools that help businesses convert leads, close deals faster, and manage customer relationships more effectively. As an Elite Pipedrive Partner, INSIDEA will now provide implementation, consulting, onboarding, automation, and training services to help businesses get the most out of the Pipedrive ecosystem.“Partnering with Pipedrive is a natural extension of our mission to empower businesses with simple yet powerful digital growth solutions,” said Pratik Thakker , Founder & CEO of INSIDEA.“We're excited to help companies integrate, automate, and scale their sales processes through a world-class CRM platform.”“We are very fortunate to welcome INSIDEA to Pipedrive's solution provider ecosystem,” said Sean Evers, VP of Sales and Partners at Pipedrive.“Our partners play a fundamental role in facilitating tailored solutions that match the needs and ambitions of small businesses. We look forward to continued success together.”Through this partnership, INSIDEA expands its CRM service suite to include Pipedrive onboarding, migrations, APIs, custom workflow automation, sales pipeline setup, reporting dashboards, and ongoing support-all delivered through its unique subscription-based model that gives clients access to a full digital team.The partnership is built on a shared vision: to make modern CRM solutions simple, accessible, and impactful for growth-focused companies. With INSIDEA's expert services and Pipedrive's powerful CRM, clients will benefit from a unified solution that improves efficiency, drives conversion, and enhances customer relationships.

