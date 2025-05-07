Rising Tick Activity Linked To A Variety Of Conditions: Key Insights For Public Awareness

Summit® Tick & Flea Spray

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Warmer weather has given rise to a large population of ticks and other insect pests. Warmer seasons also allow more people to enjoy outdoor activities. So, it's no surprise that these months bring the most exposure to ticks and tick bites.Why is warmer weather contributing to increased tick activity?1.Longer Tick SeasonsWarmer temperatures mean ticks become active earlier in the spring and stay active later into the fall, lengthening the window of potential exposure.2.Higher Survival RatesMilder winters and warm, humid conditions allow more ticks to survive and reproduce, leading to larger populations year after year.3.Expanding HabitatsAs temperatures rise, ticks-especially Blacklegged Ticks (Deer Ticks)-are moving into previously too cold regions, including parts of the northern U.S. and higher elevations.4.Increased Human ExposureWarmer weather draws more people outdoors for hiking, gardening, and recreation, often into tick-prone areas like grassy trails and wooded backyards.Ticks are known for transmitting over a dozen different human diseases and different ticks transmit different diseases. About 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported in the United States every year. Lyme disease is transmitted by the bites of infected Blacklegged Ticks (also known as Deer Ticks).But Lyme disease isn't the only disease spread by ticks. The American Dog Tick and the Brown Dog Tick transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever. The Western Blacklegged Tick can transmit both Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis. The Lone Star Tick carries several diseases.The most common symptoms of tick diseases include:.Fever/chills. All tickborne diseases can cause fever..Aches and pains. Tickborne diseases can cause headache, fatigue, and muscle aches..Rash. Lyme disease, STARI, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and others can cause distinctive rashes.Tips for Tick ControlPrevention is key to keeping tick populations down in backyards and larger properties. It also helps to understand the environments ticks prefer and how they can infest a property.Ticks thrive in high-humidity areas with dense vegetation. They tend to avoid sunny, dry spots with fewer plants. While ticks can't fly or jump, they often climb to the tips of tall grasses, weeds, and shrubs, waiting for a person or animal to brush by-then latch on.To reduce the risk of ticks migrating into your yard, keep your grass cut short (3 to 4 inches) to let the sun reach the surface of the lawn. Longer grass provides more shade that ticks prefer. Discourage wildlife such as raccoons, deer, and rodents. Wildlife fencing can help keep these animals out.Clear out leaf litter, tall grass, and brush where ticks like to hide. To help prevent ticks from crossing over, create a barrier of wood chips or gravel between wooded areas and your landscaped yard. If possible, place swing sets and playgrounds away from wooded edges.Kill Ticks Where They Live with Permethrin SprayOne of the most effective ways to reduce tick populations is to treat your yard and property perimeter with an acaricide, pesticides designed to kill members of the arachnid subclass Acari, which includes ticks and mites. Unlike many back yard insecticides, SummitTick & Flea Spray is both an insecticide and acaricide formulated with permethrin that kills ticks on contact and repels them for up to four weeks, making it a powerful defense against tick infestations.SummitTick & Flea Spray is an excellent choice for outdoor tick control. Apply it:.Around the edges of your lawn.Under porches and decks.In tall grasses, brushy zones, and along foundations.On shrubs and climbing plants (spray up to 2–3 feet high)Because ticks are often attracted to pets, treating areas where your dogs spend time is essential. Spray around dog runs, kennels, and dog houses.SummitTick & Flea Spray is available in two convenient formats:.A ready-to-use hose-end spray bottle.A concentrate that can be mixed with water and applied using a pump sprayer. A half-gallon of concentrate makes up to 50 gallons of spray.Keep your yard tick-free with trusted, long-lasting protection. One application will last up to 4 weeks.Repel Ticks from Clothing and Gear with SummitGreen Armor Insect RepellentFor added protection when spending time outdoors, treat your clothing and gear with SummitGreen Armor Insect Repellent. This permethrin-based spray is designed for use on:.Pants, shirts, socks, and jackets.Shoes and boots.Camping gear, backpacks, tents, and moreSummitGreen Armor kills ticks, mosquitoes, and other biting insects on contact and continues to repel them for up to six weeks or six washes.SummitTick & Flea Spray and SummitGreen Armor Insect Repellent can be purchased at many hardware, home center, garden center, feed and supply stores, and online retailers.For more information, visit .

