Bitpace CEO Anıl Öncü Analyses U.S. Crypto Policy Shift

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anıl Öncü, co-founder and CEO of Bitpace, has published a compelling analysis titled“The U.S. Goes All-In on Crypto: What Trump's First 100 Days Mean for Payments”. In this piece, Öncü examines the significant policy shifts under President Trump's administration and their potential global impact on digital payments.​About Anıl ÖncüBorn in Istanbul in 1982, Anıl Öncü is a seasoned fintech entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in digital finance. He holds a degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Communication Strategies and Public Relations, as well as a postgraduate diploma in Digital Leadership for Executives. Öncü's career includes leading roles in e-commerce and payments, notably as E-Commerce Chief at Teknosa, Turkey's largest consumer electronics retailer. In 2016, he moved to London, immersing himself in the city's fintech scene before co-founding Bitpace in 2018.Bitpace: Bridging Traditional and Digital FinanceBitpace is a global fintech company specialising in cryptocurrency payment solutions for businesses. Their services include a crypto payment gateway, OTC Desk for large transactions, cross-border payments, and white-label solutions. Bitpace aims to simplify digital payments, making them as accessible and straightforward as traditional methods. The company operates under strict regulatory compliance, holding licences in multiple jurisdictions.Highlights from the LinkedIn ArticleIn his article, Öncü outlines three pivotal developments in the first 100 days of Trump's presidency that signal a robust embrace of cryptocurrency:​Pro-Crypto Executive Order (21 January 2025): President Trump signed an executive order declaring digital assets as strategic to U.S. national competitiveness. This directive aims to streamline crypto regulations and support private sector adoption.​Establishment of a Digital Asset Reserve (15 February 2025): The U.S. Treasury announced the creation of a national digital asset reserve to hold Bitcoin and select stablecoins. This move is designed to provide liquidity support and economic resilience.​Digital Asset Clarity & Innovation Act (22 March 2025): Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law, the first federal legislation providing a comprehensive framework for cryptocurrencies. This act defines digital assets, clarifies tax treatments, sets licensing rules, and protects consumer rights.​Öncü argues that these developments not only solidify the U.S.'s position in the digital asset space but also set a precedent for other nations. He suggests that clear regulatory frameworks can accelerate mainstream merchant adoption and consumer trust worldwide.Read the Full AnalysisFor a more in-depth exploration of these policy changes and their implications for the global payments landscape, read Anıl Öncü's full article on LinkedIn .

