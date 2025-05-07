Soccer Legend Luis 'El Matador' Hernandez Joins The NHMA To Amplify Diverse Voices At 28Th Annual Conference In Anaheim

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The largest Latino medical association convenes to advance health equity in our communities

- Rafael Saenz, NHMA, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) welcomes Mexican soccer legend and vaccine champion Luis“El Matador” Hernandez to the 28th Annual NHMA Conference. With his unique perspective as a sports figure and health advocate, Hernandez's participation will highlight the importance of community advocacy and working across sectors to achieve health equity .The conference brings together health care professionals committed to improving health outcomes in Hispanic and underserved communities. The event will address the underrepresentation of medical professionals, culturally competent care for our communities, and leadership in the health care sector.“We are extremely proud of bringing voices from different walks of life together to highlight the importance of fighting for the health and well-being of our communities, especially at this moment in time when funding and medical expertise are under attack,” said NHMA Executive Director Rafael Saenz.Hernandez will attend NHMA's Award and Dinner Gala at 7:30 p.m. on June 7, to receive the first Campeón de la Salud award for his outstanding work promoting vaccination among the Latino community in Nebraska. The award is given to a non-physician who has championed health causes among Latinos and is a testament to Hernandez's dedication.WHAT: 28th Annual NHMA Conference - Uniendo Voces: Advancing the Future of Latino HealthWHEN: June 5 – 7, 2025WHERE: Anaheim Marriott,￼ 700 West Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802.WHO: Medical professionals, health care policymakers, public health experts, community leaders and students in health care fields, with a special focus on Hispanic health disparities.WHY: To bring together health care professionals and advocates committed to improving health outcomes in Hispanic and underserved communities.Conference session topics include women's health, workforce diversity and health equity, all of which underscore NHMA's dedication to eliminating health disparities and improving the health of Hispanics.Dr. Diana Ramos, California's surgeon general and a prominent public health leader and, will also be among the featured guests. She will kick off the conference for a breakfast session at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 6.A special session,“Celebrating Latino Physicians – National Latino Physicians Day Lunch Session,” will also be held, featuring speakers Michael Galvez, M.D., and Margarita Loeza, M.D. This session is part of the broader Latino Physician Day initiative, led largely by Dr. Galvez, honors and spotlights the vital contributions of Latino physicians nationwide and raises awareness of their essential role in advancing health equity.“This conference is more than a meeting-it's a movement,” said Linda Mirdamadi, M.D., NHMA board member and adjunct clinical assistant professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine.“By uniting voices and experiences from across the country, we are building a stronger, more equitable future in health care. Together, we are empowering Latino leaders to shape medicine through resilience, compassion and inclusion.”Press Contact: Bethany Portillo, ..., 202-839-5942

