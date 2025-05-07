4 Canals In Balkh, Water Network In Farah Completed

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF/ FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Four water canals worth 42 million afghanis in northern Balkh province and a water supply network in western Farah province have been constructed and put into service, officials said on Wednesday.

Sector Director of Balkh Municipality Ahmad Javed Mayar told a press conference that four water canals had been constructed in 5th, 10th and 11th districts of Mazar-i-Sharif city and put into use.

Construction of the 2.5km long canals has been funded by United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and they cost 35 million afghanis, Mayar added.

Hundreds of people were provided with jobs during implementation of the projects.

Separately, a clean drinking water supply network was built and put into operation in Bala Baluk district of Farah province.

In a statement, Farah Information and Culture Department wrote the network in Kansak village of Bala Bulak district was constricted by Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) worth 6.7 million afghanis.

According to the statement, 600 families in the area will benefit from the network.

hz/ma