Israel's Mileutis Appoints Industry Leaders Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier And Mr. Aaron Schacht To Board Of Directors

New appointments further establish Mileutis' leadership in the animal health market

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileutis , a biopharmaceutical company leading the dairy industry and animal health into a sustainable future through antibiotic and hormone-free solutions, today announced the appointment of two new executives to its Board of Directors: Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier and Mr. Aaron Schacht. Both join Mileutis as it prepares for its next stage of growth.

Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier is a senior healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience in animal and human health. He formerly served as a Board Member and Head of Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he helped grow the division into a global leader through strategic acquisitions and internal expansion. He currently chairs the boards of IMV Technologies and ECO Animal Health and holds advanced degrees in veterinary medicine, virology/immunology and management from Kellogg School of Management.

"I've seen firsthand the urgent need for sustainable, science-backed alternatives to antibiotics in animal health," Dr. Hasenmaier said. "Mileutis is on a clear path to delivering that, and I look forward to supporting their next stage of growth in the dairy industry."

Aaron Schacht is the CEO of BiomEdit, Inc., a private biotech company backed by the Gates Foundation, which develops microbiome and synthetic biology innovations for animal health. Previously, he led R&D and Business Development at Elanco Animal Health, where he oversaw major acquisitions and product launches, playing a key role in Elanco's IPO following its spin-out from Eli Lilly. Schacht also spent 25 years at Lilly in senior leadership roles across innovation, development and strategy.

"Mileutis is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in the dairy industry," Mr. Schacht said. "As the company enters this critical stage of bringing their antibiotic and hormone-free solutions to market, I'm honored to join the team and help the company succeed in addressing the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)."

Mileutis is currently developing its peptide-based therapies, IMILACTM and MILACTM, a residue free line of products, that offer a promising and sustainable path forward for all stakeholders involved in the dairy industry.

"The addition of Dr. Hasenmaier and Mr. Schacht to our Board marks a significant milestone for Mileutis," said David Javier Iscovich, CEO and Chairman. "Their deep understanding of the animal health ecosystem, coupled with decades of experience leading innovation, acquisitions and growth, will further advance Mileutis' role in revolutionizing the dairy industry."

For more information, visit .

Mileutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing natural, peptide-based therapies to transform animal health and food production. Its lead product, IMILACTM, is a patented biologic designed to replace antibiotics used in treating mastitis – the most prevalent disease in dairy cows. With a focus on improving animal welfare, enhancing milk quality and promoting sustainable farming, Mileutis is advancing a healthier, more efficient future for the global dairy industry.

SOURCE Mileutis Ltd.

