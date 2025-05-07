Baseload Power U.S. Appoints New President

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseload Power U.S. (BPUS) is pleased to announce that Jesper Jolma has been named President of the company. He will be responsible for leading BPUS's work to expand development geothermal resources in the western United States.

Jesper has been a key member of Baseload Capital since 2018, where he played a key role in establishing Baseload Power Taiwan in 2019 and BPUS in 2020. He most recently served as Investment Manager for the U.S. at Baseload Capital, during which time he was instrumental in closing Baseload's Series B funding round.

With a strong educational background and a breadth of experience in geothermal energy investment and project development, Jesper is dedicated to advancing innovative renewable energy solutions and scaling up geothermal projects globally. Jesper Jolma holds an Executive MBA-equivalent from Harvard Business School and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management.

Jesper commented "I am thrilled to continue my career with Baseload and to move into this new role at Baseload Power U.S. Our strategy of developing geothermal projects through partnerships and collaboration is a great fit for the constantly evolving geothermal ecosystem in the U.S. I am looking forward to working with colleagues here and abroad to push projects forward and advance the geothermal industry."

Baseload Capital COO Pernilla Wihlborg noted "It has been a privilege to watch Jesper grow into a leader through his tenure at Baseload Capital. We are confident in his continued success in developing our U.S. and global business."

Baseload Capital CEO Alexander Helling added "Jesper has been integral to the development of Baseload Capital thus far and we are thrilled that he will continue to contribute to our mission of scaling geothermal energy worldwide by leading Baseload Power US."

