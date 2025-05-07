Frederick Health Hospice Hires New Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Heather Kirby, Vice President of Integrated Care Delivery & Chief Population Health Officer at Frederick Health, helped lead the search committee for the new director. "Korey's strong background in executive leadership and business development, combined with his passion for healthcare, will position him well to lead hospice's efforts in Frederick and Montgomery Counties," said Kirby. "He prides himself on creating a positive team culture, a strong sense of community involvement, and volunteerism. It is our belief that Korey's experience and skills will perfectly round out Frederick Health's talented leadership team."

Cobb recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Healthworks for Northern Virginia, a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center in Leesburg, VA. He has served as the Chief Operating Officer at Rehab2Perform and as Director of Operations at MMI, both in Frederick County.

"Joining Frederick Health as the Director of Hospice & Palliative Care is deeply meaningful to me," said Cobb. "Frederick has always been more than just a community - it is home. I am committed to ensuring that every family has access to compassionate, dignified care when they need it most. Together, we will continue building a future where every individual and family receives the support, they need during some of life's most important moments."

A graduate of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Leadership Frederick class, Cobb remains actively involved with the program. In 2021, he was named an outstanding young professional in the Frederick County Office of Economic Development's "Top 50 Under 40" list.

Cobb earned his bachelor's degree from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, and his MBA from Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He currently serves on the Board of Associates at Hood College and remains actively involved with several nonprofit organizations that support the Frederick community.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health offers a wide range of healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group offers over 20 medical and surgical specialties, supported by a team of 175 expert providers. The system operates several ambulatory care locations across Frederick County, including ten primary care practices, four urgent care centers, eight outpatient labs, the James M Stockman Cancer Institute, and Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.

SOURCE Frederick Health