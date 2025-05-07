Edf: Appointment Of Bernard Fontana As Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Of EDF

EDF announces the appointment of Bernard Fontana as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF(1) effective today, by decree of the president of the French Republic dated 7 May 2025.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh,, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

.

(1) See press release from 5 May 2025.

Attachment

Nomination Bernard Fontana decree PR