Nia Sharma Strolls The Street Of Scotland During Her Fun Vacay

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Prominent television actress Nia Sharma used social media to drop a glimpse of her holiday in Scotland.

The 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actress dropped a video on her IG where she was seen strolling along the street of Scotland during her fun vacay.

She opted for a stylish black dress with matching leggings. The diva completed her look with a matching bag, sunglasses, and shoes.

"#scotlandYaaadddeiinnnnnn aur kya! (Memories what else!)," Nia captioned the post.

In the video, she also gave us an insight into all the places she visited in Scotland. Towards the end of the clip, we saw Nia chilling in her flight, and enjoying a lavish treat.

The video ended with her sipping a beverage while relaxing on her bed.

Back in April, Nia treated herself to a beloved Delhi delicacy.

She took to her Instagram and dropped a series of photos and videos from an event in the National Capital.

Referring to the unbeatable charm of Delhi weddings, Nia penned in the caption,“An Eventful trip of Last 24 hours. Mum-del Del-Mum.. My first event in my hometown. And No you can't ever beat dilli ki shaadiyan Wishlist: tikki and chole kulche. Ate and how.”

The video dropped on social media showed her relishing the famous Delhi tikki, enjoying every single bite of the street delicacy. We could also hear her saying in the clip,“This is Delhi's tikki... I'm actually breaking my fast with this. We don't get such street food delicacies in Mumbai. If you want to taste tikki and golgappe, you have to come to Delhi. Guys, I can't make you taste it, but this is just out of the world!”

In another video shared by her in the post, Nia was seen savouring delicious chole kulche.

Work-wise, the 34-year-old actress is a part of the cooking reality show“Laughter Chef 2."