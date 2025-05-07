Chaberton And Sunscape Complete First Sale In Italian Solar Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Both projects benefit from direct connection to the existing medium-voltage grid and are on track to power up later this year. Maestrale, sited just outside Bologna, is a 7.4 megawatt direct current (MWdc) project while Ponente, near Bari, is a 1.3 MWdc project. Both projects are ground-mounted and use high performance bifacial photovoltaic modules and one-axis tracking systems to maximize the energy production. Generating around 13.5 GWh of clean electricity per year, the two plants will supply the annual needs of approximately 5,000 Italian households and avoid nearly 140,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions over 30 years.

Green Utility SpA, an Italian independent power producer, acquired both projects and will be responsible for constructing and operating the plants. "We are thrilled for this milestone," said Alessia Incagnoli, head of business development for Green Utility SpA, who managed the transaction together with Ruben Oxenham, project developer. "Adding more projects like these to the grid is an important step towards the ecological transition."

Green Utility and the Chaberton–Sunscape team are already exploring opportunities to collaborate on additional projects currently under development.

"I am particularly proud of the Chaberton-Sunscape joint venture, which represents a great step for both companies in the development of renewable energy in Italy," said Stefano Ratti, CEO of Chaberton Energy, who himself is originally from the Piemonte region of Italy. "Both companies share a commitment to doing well and doing good in the communities in which we operate, and the projects we are developing meet both these standards."

The two projects are the first of what is expected to be more than 30 MWdc of solar to be ready for construction through the partnership within the next year. They are among more than 100 MWdc of projects that the companies are currently developing.

"These first two projects reached ready-to-build status in less than two years from initial site identification, demonstrating the efficiency of our development approach," said Giancarlo Gentile, CEO of Sunscape. "We are focused on projects up to 10 MWdc that benefit from simplified permitting procedures and shorter development timelines, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the Italian market with further successes."

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing renewable distributed energy projects, with a particular emphasis on community solar, solar for businesses and battery storage. Chaberton was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing community solar company, the No. 2 fastest-growing Maryland company, and the No. 34 fastest-growing company overall.

About Sunscape

Sunscape, headquartered in Bari, is an Italian company specialized in the development and engineering of photovoltaic and agrivoltaic projects throughout Italy. With a highly skilled and multidisciplinary team, Sunscape manages the entire project lifecycle, from land scouting and technical design to permitting and construction supervision. The company has designed and developed, or is currently working on, more than 50 projects across Italy, totaling over 120 MW of renewable energy capacity.

About Green Utility

Green Utility SpA, headquartered in Rome and founded in 2007, is a vertically integrated solar PV platform focused on tailored energy efficiency solutions driven by solar PV for C&I clients through distributed generation (both rooftop and ground-mounted plants). In November 2024 Infravia acquired the majority stake of Green Utility to leverage the company's proven development, construction, and operation capabilities to become a leading solar PV distributed energy platform in Italy.

