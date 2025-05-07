Buona Celebrates The Tenth Anniversary Of Their Founding Of National Italian Beef Day, Which Falls On May 24Th This Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Italian beef comes from Chicago-Italian families that were working hard to make ends meet," says Founding Family Member Joe Buonavolanto, Jr. "We established the holiday to celebrate this unique sandwich and the First Families of Italian beef, including the Scalas, the Pacellis (Al's Beef), and yes – our own family. Each of us was among the pioneers who helped bring the famed sandwich from banquet halls to street stands using the traditional slow-cooking methods passed down through generations."

The Buonavolanto family believes that the tenth anniversary of National Italian Beef Day deserves more than a single day of deals and is offering beefy bargains for its loyal rewards members throughout May as they gear up to celebrate National Italian Beef Day. The celebration includes:



FREE beef for a year for ten lucky Rewards program members.

"Flash" SMS contests for Chicago-centric experiences including tickets to Lollapalooza, and Riot Fest, as well as sporting events and blockbuster concerts.

Italian Beef Day specials – on May 24th all guests can celebrate with as many Italian beef sandwiches and fries for $7.99 that their hearts desire-no judgment here! Month-long members-only pricing for Buona Rewards members, such as special pricing on combos (Italian beef and sausage sandwiches) every Wednesday, cheese fries (a fan favorite), deliciously inventive Italian Beef Arancini Bites, and more.

But the celebration doesn't stop there! Starting on Italian Beef Day, Chicago food lovers will rejoice as Buona partners with Giordano's (another hometown favorite), to launch their Italian Beef Pizza. Bringing together two of Chicago's finest, this limited-time pizza will only be available to order online while supplies last.

About National Italian Beef Day

National Italian Beef Day was established by Buona in 2015 as a tribute to the iconic sandwich that was born in 1930s Chicago. Italian beef was created by Italian families who immigrated to the city. Using traditional slow-cooking methods from their native Italy, they created a satisfying and delicious gravy-soaked sandwich that fed large broods family weddings or traditional Sunday dinners. Buona remains the largest restaurant group that's been able to preserve the all-natural, slow-roasted methods passed down through generations.

About Buona

Four decades, three generations, and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL. which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona is made up of multiple generations of Buonavolantos and dedicated employees who are passionate about authenticity. As a result, Buona is now the largest restaurant group that still follows the original, all-natural method for making Italian beef. To sign up for Buona Rewards visit Buona or download the Buona app from your App Store.

SOURCE Buona Companies