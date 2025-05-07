Left to Right: Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury, William Logian, co-Founder, RobinHood Diamonds, Joan Jedell, Publisher & Editor-In-Chief, Hamptons Sheet Magazine, Arthur Sargsyan & Vahan Virabyan, co-Founders of RobinHood Diamonds

The friendliest team of the entire Manhattan midtown diamond district

RobinHood Diamonds logo embodies the values of the brand: hunting the best diamonds at the best price

RobinHood Diamonds Showcases Lab-Grown Luxury at Inaugural Press Breakfast

- Maureen Tokeson-Martin, Founder at divagalsdailyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RobinHood Diamonds hosted its first press breakfast on Thursday, inviting editors and influencers to experience its approach to disrupting the traditional diamond jewelry industry through affordability, transparency, and craftsmanship.The event welcomed digital and print media representatives to the company's modern showroom, where they enjoyed casual conversation with the RobinHood co-founders and team while observing artisans at work crafting bespoke diamond jewelry."I love that I can shop for conflict-free, American-made diamond jewelry! Robinhood is shopping local while staying fabulous!" said Maureen Tokeson-Martin, founder at divagalsdaily.Attendees spent time one-on-one with jewelers at their workbenches, observing firsthand the creation process behind the company's custom designs.Diego León, founder of dandyinthebronx, noted: "Watching the artisans at Robin Hood Diamonds work felt like seeing a bespoke suit come to life-precision, passion, and purpose all in one place. A brilliant step forward in sustainability and style."The company specializes in lab-grown diamonds , which are created through advanced technological processes that replicate the conditions under which natural diamonds form. These diamonds possess identical physical, chemical, and optical properties to mined diamonds and come with certification from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) or International Gemological Institute (IGI).Environmental benefits represent a key advantage of lab-grown diamonds. While traditional mining can cause significant ecosystem disruption, lab-created diamonds require substantially fewer natural resources, making them a more sustainable choice. Cost benefits are equally compelling. Lab-grown diamonds typically cost a fraction less than natural diamonds, allowing consumers to purchase larger or higher-quality stones.The company emphasized its commitment to cultivating relationships with local Tri-State media outlets and influencers. It is part of its strategy to make luxury more accessible to a new generation of jewelry buyers who find traditional retail environments intimidating.RobinHood Diamonds plans additional community-focused events, including picnics in Central Park, to distinguish itself from what it describes as "the often-staid and button-up collar diamond jewelry brands".This marks the tenth in a series of announcements from RobinHood Diamonds. The self-described "avant-gardist" diamond company will announce additional creative designs and initiatives in the coming months.About RobinHood Diamonds: RobinHood Diamonds offers exceptional jewelry craftsmanship in New York City with a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry. For more information, visitMedia Contact: Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC (646) 732-1822 ...

Three rings, three love stories

