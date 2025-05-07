FLEOA Briefs Congressional Bipartisan Working Group On Urgent Recruitment & Retention Issues In Federal Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yesterday, President Mat Silverman represented the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) at a meeting of the Bipartisan Working Group to address critical issues related to the recruitment and retention challenges facing federal, state, and local law enforcement. The group is Co-Chaired by Reps. John Rutherford (R-FL) and Scott Peters (D-CA) and includes representatives from the House Law Enforcement Caucus.During the briefing, President Silverman emphasized FLEOA's strong opposition to any provisions in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2025 budget reconciliation legislation that would reduce compensation or benefits for active or retired federal law enforcement officers and criminal investigators. In particular, President Silverman highlighted the concerns over a provision that would eliminate the retirement annuity supplement for any federal law enforcement officer that does not work until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 57, effectively making voluntary retirement at age 50 after 20 years of service or 25 years at any age financially untenable.“In this critical time of securing our borders, combating the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic, and keeping our communities safe, we need to be improving retention and recruitment of the best and brightest applicants-not proposing ways to reduce pay and benefits,” said President Silverman.“Such measures would only worsen attrition and severely hinder the federal government's ability to attract and retain top-tier law enforcement professionals. We appreciate the support of the Bipartisan Working Group and look forward to working with Congress to eliminate any harmful provisions and instead enhance compensation for our law enforcement heroes.”Members of the Working Group were receptive to FLEOA's concerns, recognizing that any erosion in pay or benefits could have far-reaching impacts on officer safety and the ability of federal agencies to protect the public.FLEOA is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers across the United States. Established in 1977, FLEOA advocates for over 33,000 members from more than 65 federal agencies, providing legal representation, legislative advocacy, and professional support.The organization plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that affect federal officers, frequently engaging with Congress and federal agencies to advance legislation that enhances officer safety, benefits, and operational effectiveness. Through its affiliated FLEOA Foundation, the association extends financial assistance to members and their families during times of need, including support for those injured or killed in the line of duty and scholarships for their children.

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

+1 860-716-9457

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.