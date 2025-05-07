Bryan Post Brings Trauma-Informed Parenting & Wellness Workshop To Saint Louis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 16, 2025, nationally recognized trauma and parenting expert Bryan Post will bring his From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour to Saint Louis, Missouri. This live, in-person workshop offers a powerful opportunity for parents, educators, mental health professionals, and caregivers to engage with Bryan's trusted, connection-based approach to behavioral and emotional healing. Focused on addressing the root causes of childhood struggles, this trauma-informed parenting event in Saint Louis, MO invites attendees to gain tools that foster empathy, regulation, and lasting change. Event details and registration information are available on the Fear to Love website.The From Fear to Love workshop is designed to help adults better understand the emotional and behavioral impact of early childhood trauma. Bryan Post's trauma-informed method encourages a shift from control-based responses to ones rooted in empathy, safety, and connection. This event will offer clear, science-backed tools for building stronger relationships with children-whether at home, in classrooms, or in clinical settings. The goal is to help participants create environments where emotional healing can take place, even in the face of challenging behaviors.Bryan Post is one of the nation's leading voices in trauma-informed parenting and child behavior intervention. As the founder of the Post Institute, he has spent more than 20 years helping families, educators, and therapists navigate the complex emotional needs of children impacted by early adversity. A former foster child and adoptee, Bryan blends deep personal insight with clinical expertise to deliver strategies that are both compassionate and practical. His work has reached thousands across the country through trainings, books, and workshops-including his growing presence in trauma-informed parenting in Saint Louis, MO and surrounding communities.The Saint Louis event will take place on May 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and is structured as an immersive, four-hour in-person workshop. Bryan Post will walk participants through key trauma-informed principles, offering concrete strategies for calming difficult behaviors, strengthening emotional bonds, and promoting resilience in children. Whether you're a parent, teacher, therapist, or caregiver, the session is designed to be immediately useful-equipping attendees with tools that can be applied in everyday life to support healing and connection.Saint Louis has long been a city committed to family well-being, education, and community support. With growing attention on mental health and trauma recovery, this event comes at a timely moment for caregivers and professionals alike. Hosting the From Fear to Love workshop in Saint Louis allows local families, educators, and practitioners to access nationally respected tools for healing without leaving their own community. It's a chance for Saint Louis to come together around shared goals: stronger relationships, more compassionate responses, and better outcomes for children.The workshop will be held on May 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and is open to anyone who works with or cares for children. Attendees can register through the Fear to Love website or via the Bondify app, which offers additional access options. Seating is limited to maintain a more personal learning environment, and early sign-up is encouraged. The event provides a rare opportunity to engage directly with Bryan Post's trauma-informed framework in a focused, supportive setting.The From Fear to Love tour continues to bring trauma-informed education and connection to communities across the country, and its stop in Saint Louis offers a powerful opportunity for growth and support. Bryan Post's work has helped countless families and professionals reframe how they respond to challenging behavior-offering a path rooted in understanding and healing. For those looking to strengthen relationships, gain clarity, and make meaningful change, this emotional healing event in Saint Louis, MO is an invitation to begin.

