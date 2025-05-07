Richmond American Announces Open House Event At Las Vegas Community



Two-story floor plans from the $500s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,110 to 3,270 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Guest suites & main-floor primary suites available

Easy access to Blue Diamond Road

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining & recreation Quick move-in opportunities

Stonehaven and Arborbrook is located at 9977 W. Meranto Avenue in Las Vegas. For more information, call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

