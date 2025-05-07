Integro Bank CEO Club Presents Anthony Robles: Unstoppable Determination

The Integro Bank CEO Club is an innovative platform designed to empower business leaders by fostering connections, sharing insights, and inspiring breakthrough performance. This event will feature Anthony Robles, whose life story is a profound testament to resilience, grit, and the power of mindset.

Born with one leg , Robles defied the odds to become an NCAA Wrestling Champion at Arizona State University. Rather than allowing his difference to define him, he used it to fuel his relentless pursuit of excellence. Today, he is a celebrated author, speaker , and the subject of the inspirational feature film " Unstoppable" , continuing to motivate millions with his message of overcoming adversity.

"We are honored to welcome Anthony Robles as our keynote speaker," said Elaine Szeto , Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Integro Bank. "His story resonates deeply with our CEO Club's core values: resilience, leadership , and the courage to succeed against all odds . We're especially grateful to our partners-the City of Avondale, QTS Data Centers, and Aion Gear -for helping us bring this inspiring event to life."

This event underscores Integro Bank's commitment to supporting mental health awareness and fostering a community of purpose-driven leadership .

RSVP For the Event:



Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Location: Avondale Visitor & Conference Center – 11490 Civic Center Drive, Avondale AZ.

This is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank