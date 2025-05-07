403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Infrasense Carries Out Indiana Bridge Deck Condition Evaluations Using Aerial Infrared Thermography
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Additional image processing of the stitched infrared plan-views was carried out using proprietary software that analyzes the pixels within the bridge deck. One enhancement is applied to increase contrast, which makes it easier for delaminations to be identified and mapped. A second enhancement is also applied to remove thermal banding that can be attributed to structural elements such as girders or surface wearing in the wheelpaths, creating better contrast of localized thermal anomalies. The aerial IR and visual plan-views were reviewed and analyzed to map areas of rebar-level delamination, patching, and spalling. The results consisted of a comprehensive, quantitative summary with corresponding plan-view maps.
SOURCE Infrasense, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment