Over 12,000 Tulips Hit Toronto Streets To Promote Ottawa Tourism

12,000+ Tulips Hit Toronto Streets to Promote Ottawa Tourism

Ottawa Tourism set out to capture the attention of Torontonians and entice them to experience the Canadian Tulip Festival through an experiential campaign.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, Ottawa Tourism set out to capture the attention of Torontonians and entice them to experience the Canadian Tulip Festival firsthand through a creative experiential campaign.Epitaph Group, Ottawa Tourism's media agency, envisioned a branded truck sharing tulips across the city, and Grassroots Advertising brought this delightful idea to life with spectacular execution.From April 22nd to 26th, the flower truck charmed crowds at key Toronto locations like Union Station, Trinity Bellwoods, Liberty Village, and Maple Leaf Square. Grassroots' energetic street teams gifted over 12,000 tulips to passersby, each accompanied by an inviting Ottawa Tourism postcard. The teams also shared engaging details about the festival's history and significance, warmly encouraging Torontonians to visit Ottawa.Overall, the truck drew considerable attention, and delighted recipients were eager to share their flowers with loved ones or enjoy them personally. This initiative, a testament to Epitaph's creative vision and Grassroots' flawless execution, has successfully cultivated excitement for Ottawa's renowned tulip festival, inspiring Torontonians to experience it for themselves.About Grassroots Advertising Inc.Grassroots Advertising Inc. is a leading North American guerrilla marketing agency with over 40 years of expertise in delivering high-impact, street-level campaigns. Specializing in innovative and attention-grabbing out-of-home advertising solutions-including Wildposting, projection media, and custom experiential activations-Grassroots Advertising helps brands connect with urban audiences in authentic and unforgettable ways. Headquartered in Toronto, the company operates across major cities in Canada, Europe, and the United States, offering scalable advertising strategies that maximize brand exposure and audience engagement. To learn more about Grassroots Advertising's services and see past campaigns, visit .

