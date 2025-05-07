VC Mastermind Launches: A Private Global Network And Podcast For Top-Tier Venture Capital Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Jacob Mullins – a 20-year veteran of the Silicon Valley startup tech and venture capital industry – VC Mastermind is built on first-hand experience. Mullins spent a decade as a startup founder (Exitround and others) and the past 10 years as a venture capitalist at Shasta Ventures and Village Global. His motivation was clear: "There's no playbook for building a great venture firm. Most GPs are entrepreneurs themselves – scaling funds, managing teams, and trying to deliver returns in increasingly global and volatile markets." After dozens of conversations with fellow GPs across cities like San Francisco, Tokyo, Dubai, and Mexico City, Mullins had the spark.

VC Mastermind fills a growing need for trusted, non-performative dialogue among GPs navigating a rapidly evolving industry. Through a members-only podcast and private events, the network delivers actionable strategies from Silicon Valley insiders and global venture leaders.

"GPs today are dealing with more operational complexity, tougher fundraising conditions, and rising LP expectations," said Mullins. "VC Mastermind exists to serve those who are actively shaping the future of venture capital, with unfiltered insight on what's really working inside the world's best-performing firms."

Membership includes:



A private weekly podcast featuring firm-building insights and guest interviews with leading GPs, COOs, and fund strategists



Monthly live virtual roundtables on topics like secondaries, succession planning, and new product development



Access to in-person events in cities including San Francisco, New York, Mexico City, London, Dubai and Tokyo and more

A trusted vendor directory and concierge support for firm operations and growth

Early podcast guests include leaders from Greenhill, DLA Piper, 500 Global, Dolby Family Ventures, Strut Consulting, and other experts in the venture capital industry across the U.S., Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Membership is by application only. Learn more and apply to join at .

