Falcon Technic Welcomes First Third-Party Maintenance Client: Bombardier Global 5000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, is excited to announce a major development for Falcon Technic, our MRO division (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul): we have welcomed our first third-party maintenance client, a Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft.

This marks a key step in expanding our services and growing as a trusted partner in aviation maintenance. By delivering high-quality, cost-effective support, we've reduced our fleet's maintenance costs by 50% through smart planning and efficient operations. Now, we're extending these benefits to third-party clients, offering the same level of care and value.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, stated,“This is a proud moment for us as we expand Falcon's capabilities. Our focus has always been on quality and customer satisfaction. Welcoming our first third-party maintenance client is a key step toward establishing Falcon Technic as a trusted partner for aviation maintenance in the region.”

At Falcon Technic, we know how critical it is to keep aircraft in peak condition with minimal downtime. That's why we offer 24/7 MRO services, ready to exceed expectations. Soon, our offering will include minor modifications, giving clients more reasons to choose Falcon Technic.

Our 13,705 sq.m. MRO facility, located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai, is equipped with advanced technology to support a wide range of aircraft, including models as large as the Airbus A380. Clients can count on skilled professionals and state-of-the-art infrastructure for all their aviation maintenance needs.

We look forward to building lasting partnerships with our third-party clients, delivering consistent, high-quality service that keeps aircraft operating at their best.

