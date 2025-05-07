SCR Partners Appoints Lisa Kampf As Senior Vice President As The Company Broadens Financial And Strategic Communications Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCR Partners, LLC, a leading strategic advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Lisa Kampf as Senior Vice President, reinforcing the firm's growing platform of financial and strategic communications services tailored to C-suite executives across an expanding range of industries.

Ms. Kampf brings more than 20 years of industry-diverse experience, having successfully built and led internal IR functions at companies including Super Group Holding Company, Ambac Financial Group, and Instinet Group.

Her background spans both in-house leadership and advisory roles, during which she has counseled executive teams and boards through high-stakes situations such as leadership transitions, capital raises, contentious proxy voting, the financial crisis, and major corporate transformations.

Before her work in investor relations, Kampf held roles in corporate finance and financial reporting at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Ernst & Young. She holds an M.B.A. from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a B.S.B.A. in Accounting from Shippensburg University. She has passed both the CPA and Series 7 exams.

Kampf joins SCR Partners President, Tripp Sullivan, and Senior Vice Presidents, Kevin Inda and John Wilfong, who provide senior-level strategic counsel focused on optimizing valuation with deep sector expertise in real estate, healthcare, industrial and TMT markets.

“Lisa joins us at a pivotal moment of growth and expansion into new verticals,” said Tripp Sullivan, President of SCR Partners.“We have created a differentiated practice at SCR by creating close advisory relationships built on integrity, transparency, and significant personal investment in the growth of our clients, their team and stakeholders. Lisa's extensive background in investor relations, finance, and capital markets closely aligns with our approach and broadens our capabilities.”

About SCR Partners

Formed in 2014, SCR Partners is a strategic advisory firm specializing in investor relations and financial communications for both public and private companies. The firm helps C-suite leaders optimize valuation by aligning investor perceptions with business strategy, market opportunity, and financial goals. SCR provides hands-on, senior-level guidance through high-impact events such as capital raises, M&A, IPOs, and strategic transformations.

