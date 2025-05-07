David Dobrik, Digital Megastar, Evolves His Pizza Empire Into The Snack Space With The Original DOUGHBRIK's Wavers

David Dobrik with Wavers

Wavers by The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks

Wavers' Late Night Pizza Bag Render

David Dobrik, Jerry Bello, Adam Cohen, Natalie Noel

Bonafide pizza connoisseur David Dobrik Introduces The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks "Wavers" with Tastemaker Food's co-founders Adam Cohen and Jerry Bello

- David Dobrik

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Notable snack industry veterans and co-founders Adam Cohen and Jerry Bello, known for their incredible success in the food and beverage CPG world, have partnered with globally-loved entertainer and digital megastar David Dobrik and his partner, influencer Ilya Fedorovich, on their nationally recognized pizza brand, DOUGHBRIK'S Pizza, to introduce Wavers. Ahead of the upcoming Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis on May 13-15th, Booth 5458, the team announces the official launch of The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks under their Tastemaker Foods umbrella. Inspired by the signature pizza flavors from DOUGHBRIK's Pizza, this new out-of-the-box snack line will bring bold, crave-worthy tastes to the market, establishing a new category of snacking - Wavers.

Dobrik and his partner and childhood friend Ilya Fedorovich brought their midwest roots to the heart of Los Angeles when they opened their pizza joint in 2022 on the Sunset Strip, with an expanded mission to now bring their love for pizza worldwide through Wavers snacks. Wavers by

The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks is introducing four flavors in the collection – Late Night Pizza, Spicy Pickle, Extra Cheesy, and Hot Honey – with no artificial flavors, no preservatives, no cholesterol, are trans fat free, non GMO, and low in calories, with only 140 calories per serving. Wavers fall into a category of snacks that are meant to be“good snacking,” essentially not considered junk food and therefore bingeable without guilt.

The launch is also timed to their official e-comm site roll out, , which is now live for consumer purchase, available previously only for pre-order.

In addition, the brand officially announces the news of a June roll out into all Albertson's retail doors nationwide. Albertsons , the nation's second largest supermarket retailer, with Banners of Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Lucky, Jewel Osco, Acme, Andronico's Randalls and Pavillions is set to be the first to launch the brand new, innovative snack item called Wavers in a nationwide rollout, with the product powered by David Dobrik, one of the world's leading social media creators.

Wavers by The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks initially dropped a limited-run soft launch surrounding the recent Coachella and Stagecoach festival weekends in Indio, at events that took place around the festival from the exclusive Pizza Slime party to MAXIM's Welcome To The Desert party to the Guess? Jeans Festival Compound. The limited flavor drop previewed the first two flavors, Late Night Pizza and Spicy Pickle, in a special edition packaging.“Those lucky enough to experience the flavorful crunch over the festival weekend were instantly obsessed” adds brand Co-Founder Adam Cohen. 3,000 individual Wavers snack bags were featured at exclusive off-site parties and influencer houses over the three weekends, 1,000 bags distributed per weekend, developing an instant influencer, industry and celebrity fan base.

Wavers is an innovation to the chip category, introducing a wavy, crunchy snack. Each piece is a slightly different shape which creates a unique texture every time. The goal of the chip is to not just be a snack, but represent a memory from Dobrik and Fedorovich's friendship, seasoned by innovation and authenticity.

Notes Dobrik,“We have been working on a bunch of exciting plans right now. The main focus has been perfecting the snack flavors and design. As a team, we're so stoked for Wavers to officially launch.”

DOUGHBRIK'S snacks are the next natural transition for Dobrik along with his partner Ilya as they continue to expand their pizza empire. Dobrik first established himself with the success of his Los Angeles retail shop, DOUGHBRIK'S Pizza, and now forays into the snacking industry with seasoned CPG partners.

Dobrik's social media feed and Youtube is filled with food and snacking content, a present passion since he first debuted on Youtube. With an ever-growing retail footprint, merchandise platform and loyal social media following, The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks, in collaboration with Tastemaker Foods, introduce an exciting brand expansion and new category of pizza snacks with“Wavers,” a unique interpretation of a savory, crispy and crunchy snack.

“Our snack line takes the same passion for quality and creativity that defines DOUGHBRIK'S pizza, and elevates it to a new level of snacking. From pizza-flavored snacking delights to international taste experiences inspired by David's travels, we're creating products that tantalize the senses and bring people together. Whether you're craving something savory, sweet, or spicy, DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks' Wavers offer a diverse range of flavors to enjoy.” - Adam Cohen, Co-Founder, DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks and Tastemaker Foods

“We started DOUGHBRIK'S because I'm big on nostalgia. My friend Ilya and I wanted to create a business that was reminiscent of our childhood and excited the both of us. I mean, you don't have to be a genius to come to the conclusion that pizza is the most fun food, and the play on my last name was an added bonus. We had a really engaging concept that wasn't just about the pizza; it was about creating a place where people could gather, hang out, have a great time and enjoy the vibes.” - David Dobrik, Co-Founder, DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks .

“I love pizza because I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, and it was the food that brought all of my friends together. As a Chicagoan, pizza is a big part of our DNA, and anytime there was a gathering, pizza was involved.” Further adds Dobrik“Anyone who knows me, knows I'm a snacker. I've always dreamt of being the house that friends and family can come to eat, laugh, chat and connect with, so starting my own snack brand wasn't just about creating a delicious treat, it's about bringing people together and making every day moments a little more delicious.”

David Dobrík is an internet personality, YouTuber, podcaster, and vlogger. He gained early success on the video-sharing platform Vine before starting his vlog on YouTube in 2015, and in 2018, he began The Views Podcast with frequent collaborator and co-host, Jason Nash. Dobrik is known for his Youtube Vlog series, which consists of the daily comedic antics of rotating members from his friend group. As of January 15, 2025, Dobrik's vlog channels have 25 million subscribers and 7.1 billion views. The David Dobrik channel was the fifth-most viewed creator channel on YouTube in 2019, with 2.4 billion views that year, and has continued to grow year after year.

THE MISSION STATEMENT

At DOUGHBRIK'S Pizza and now DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks, the brand mission is to bring bold and unforgettable flavors to people worldwide. David Dobrik's journey as a content creator has taken him to various destinations, where he's experienced unique tastes and discovered new food cultures. These experiences have led David to launch DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks, a line of pizza-inspired and globally influenced snack flavors that capture the spirit of adventure, fun, and good times, while also paying homage to his European and Chicago roots.

The connection between DOUGHBRIK'S Pizza and DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks is simple: both represent David's commitment to creating high-quality, fun, and accessible experiences for his audience. DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks will expand the DOUGHBRIK brand beyond the pizza shop, offering fans everywhere the same fresh, exciting flavors they know and love-whether it's a slice of pizza or a crunchy snack. Just like our retail chain, DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks is all about bringing people together over great food and unforgettable experiences.

THE FOUNDER STORY

Every great culinary story begins somewhere humble. The Original DOUGHBRIK'S Snacks are no different. Childhood friends David Dobrik and Ilya Fedorovich brought their Midwest roots to the heart of Los Angeles, opening a pizza joint on Sunset Boulevard in 2022. Their mission? Take the comforting simplicity of their Chicago youth and elevate it-thoughtfully, playfully, and deliciously. As David forays into the packaged snack world, it is important to note DOUGHBRIK'S Wavers aren't just snacks; they're memories from a friendship seasoned by nostalgia, innovation, and authenticity.

The brand team is composed of David Dobrik as Co- Founder, Adam Cohen serving as President and Co-Founder, Jerry Bello as Executive Chairman, Natalie Noel as Brand VP, and Alexandra Lasky as Head of Communications.

For more information follow the brand on social media @eatdoughbriks and visit their new website, .

Brand contact: Alexandra Lasky

The Influence

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.