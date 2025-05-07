Foundation Stone Announces Relocation Of The Pearl - Wellness For Women To Austin

Foundation Stone Family of Programs is a network of boutique, focused treatment programs for individuals and their families struggling with mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stone Family of Programs is excited to announce the relocation of The Pearl, a premier substance abuse facility exclusively for women, from Pensacola, Florida to Austin, Texas. The Pearl will join Foundation Stone Wellness, Legacy Texas, and The Lyndon Club & Collective in a growing network of facilities dedicated to comprehensive healing and wellness.

"While Pensacola has been a special home for The Pearl, its heart is not confined to a location," says Founder and CEO, Marsha Stone. "It lives in the resilience of the women we support, the families who stand by them, and in the belief that healing is a journey best shared. By bringing The Pearl to Austin we are building deep connections with our network and expanding local access to transformative care."

The Pearl's new home is a beautiful 10-acre Victorian-style estate in Elgin, TX. It offers an environment that blends elegance and tranquility to form a supportive community of healing. This new location is designed to provide a peaceful retreat for women in recovery, featuring serene surroundings, a heated pool, and a pickleball court – creating a setting that supports both reflection and renewal.

The Pearl remains dedicated to its 12-step holistic integrative immersion program, supported by a strong clinical foundation. The facility provides over 30 hours of weekly clinical services, including individual and group therapy, life skills workshops, yoga, and daily exercise programs. Additionally, an in-house chef prepares nutrient-rich meals seven days a week, reinforcing their mind-body approach to wellness.

This move marks an exciting milestone for The Pearl as it aligns more closely with Foundation Stone Wellness, Legacy Texas, and The Lyndon Club & Collective – further strengthening the Foundation Stone Family of Programs and its commitment to excellence, connection, and healing.

Foundation Stone is now accepting new clients at all locations . For more information, visit and .

About Marsha Stone, CEO and Founder of Foundation Stone

Marsha brings a decade of executive leadership experience to the addiction recovery industry and is a highly recognized recovery speaker and regularly speaks at top industry conferences around the world. She frequently appears on various media outlets including A&E Intervention, Dr. Phil , and The Doctors . Marsha holds a J.D. with the distinction of academic excellence from North Carolina Central University School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in English from Elizabeth City State University, and is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor in Texas. For more information please visit .

SOURCE Foundation Stone Family of Programs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED