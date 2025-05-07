Foundation Stone Announces Relocation Of The Pearl - Wellness For Women To Austin
AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stone Family of Programs is excited to announce the relocation of The Pearl, a premier substance abuse facility exclusively for women, from Pensacola, Florida to Austin, Texas. The Pearl will join Foundation Stone Wellness, Legacy Texas, and The Lyndon Club & Collective in a growing network of facilities dedicated to comprehensive healing and wellness.
"While Pensacola has been a special home for The Pearl, its heart is not confined to a location," says Founder and CEO, Marsha Stone. "It lives in the resilience of the women we support, the families who stand by them, and in the belief that healing is a journey best shared. By bringing The Pearl to Austin we are building deep connections with our network and expanding local access to transformative care."
The Pearl's new home is a beautiful 10-acre Victorian-style estate in Elgin, TX. It offers an environment that blends elegance and tranquility to form a supportive community of healing. This new location is designed to provide a peaceful retreat for women in recovery, featuring serene surroundings, a heated pool, and a pickleball court – creating a setting that supports both reflection and renewal.
The Pearl remains dedicated to its 12-step holistic integrative immersion program, supported by a strong clinical foundation. The facility provides over 30 hours of weekly clinical services, including individual and group therapy, life skills workshops, yoga, and daily exercise programs. Additionally, an in-house chef prepares nutrient-rich meals seven days a week, reinforcing their mind-body approach to wellness.
This move marks an exciting milestone for The Pearl as it aligns more closely with Foundation Stone Wellness, Legacy Texas, and The Lyndon Club & Collective – further strengthening the Foundation Stone Family of Programs and its commitment to excellence, connection, and healing.
Foundation Stone is now accepting new clients at all locations.
About Marsha Stone, CEO and Founder of Foundation Stone
Marsha brings a decade of executive leadership experience to the addiction recovery industry and is a highly recognized recovery speaker and regularly speaks at top industry conferences around the world. She frequently appears on various media outlets including A&E Intervention, Dr. Phil , and The Doctors . Marsha holds a J.D. with the distinction of academic excellence from North Carolina Central University School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in English from Elizabeth City State University, and is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor in Texas. For more information please visit .
